Anne Geddes zoekt haar ‘bloempotbaby’s’ opnieuw op

In de jaren ‘90 was het een ware trend. Je baby in een bloempot zetten, of verkleden als een dier of een stuk fruit. Dat kwam door fotografe Anne Geddes, die wereldberoemd werd met haar foto’s. Geddes zocht, al die jaren later, haar modellen opnieuw op.
‘Vorig jaar ben ik op zoek gegaan naar mijn baby’s. Ik heb altijd gegrapt dat ik, wanneer ik 60 werd, wou weten wat er met mijn baby’s gebeurd is’, zegt Geddes aan The Huffington Post.
Sommige van haar modellen namen deel aan de Olympische Spelen in Rio. Anderen studeren, of zijn gaan reizen. ‘Het is fijn dit te weten te komen’, zegt Geddes.
BABY, LOOK AT YOU NOW! Here's another blast from the past - way back in those frantic days of shooting for greeting cards - and look what one of my little Easter bunnies has grown in to - a handsome 23 year old! From Helen (Danyon's mother) "Danyon was a baby Easter bunny in 1994. His bunny suit was too small and he burst out of it. Now he is 23 and 6'4"! Still photogenic! At secondary school he played football and was keeper for several years as well as the Captain of the first eleven. In his final year he was Head Boy. He is currently doing his Masters in Public Health at the University of Auckland. He also rows competitively for Auckland Rowing Club. When not doing these things he is conquering the ancient world or at the beach. He loves cats and has been known to rescue stray kittens". Spoken like a true mum Helen! You must be super proud. Oh and Danyon - now all your friends will know you were the sweet little bunny all those years ago ??. I'm regularly posting new images for this series so if you were one of "my" early babies and you'd like to take part just contact me at babylookatyounow@gmail.com - send a fav recent pic of yourself and tell me what you're up to these days - I love hearing from you all ?? XOAnne #protectnurturelove #annegeddesbaby #smallworld #annegeddespaint #babylookatyounow
BABY, LOOK AT YOU NOW! Look what cute little yellow chicks turn in to! 22 years ago when I was shooting for my first book "Down in the Garden", sweet little Brittany came to the studio with a yellow pacifier firmly in place, and she had that look on her face as if to say "remove it at your peril" ?? So I just went with the flow, thinking what a stroke of luck that it was the perfect color! She was just learning to sit so we propped her up underneath with a soft foam pad. Here's Brittany today a beautiful bride at her March 2016 wedding. She works in aged care, assisting the elderly in their own homes on the Gold Coast, Australia. Congratulations Brittany - you look gorgeous ?? I have some wedding news as well - my own daughter Stephanie is getting married this weekend too so I'll be mother of the bride for the 2nd time! Over the year I'll be regularly posting updates on where my earlier babies are today, so if you were one of those babies and you'd like to take part I'd love to hear from you at babylookatyounow@gmail.com. Send a recent photo of yourself and tell me a little about what you're doing today. Brittany's wedding photo by @kissthegroomphotography XOAnne #protectnurturelove #annegeddesbaby #babylookatyounow #downinthegarden
BABY, LOOK AT YOU NOW! Sweet little Annabelle is the youngest participant in this series so far! Her image in the pot is in my new @taschen book "Small World" (but a BIG book) and I'll be talking about this and everything else (!) on The Morning Show - Channel 7 in Australia on Friday morning. But back to Annabelle and here she is today - 5 years old and now a big sister to little Elyssa (a seriously cute baby as well!). So I asked mum @sallyobermeder for an update on Annabelle today and here's her reply ?? "Annabelle is now 5 and she's obsessed with doing magic tricks which are neither magical or tricks! She shows me the coin in her hand and then throws the coin behind her head and then says 'Voila! Look magic! It's gone!' She also loves the camera - if I'm doing a shoot or recording anything she comes running. She knows that she was photographed by you and she always says 'show me when I was hiding in the pot plant ????' " I love your magic trick Annabelle - keep up the good work ?? and big hugs to you and the whole family Down Under ??And if you were one of the babies in my images and you'd like to take part in this ongoing series, contact me at babylookatyounow@gmail.com XOAnne #protectnurturelove #annegeddesbaby #babylookatyounow #smallworld #annegeddespaint
... and I thought I'd repost this image of the girls as they are today - so beautiful! But oh dear all my babies are growing up way too fast ... sigh! This is from my BABY, LOOK AT YOU NOW SERIES. You can read about what the girls are up to today further down my feed XOAnne #protectnurturelove #annegeddesbaby #smallworld #taschen #triplets
BABY, LOOK AT YOU NOW! Who remembers The Potting Shed from my first book "Down in the Garden"? Tiny 6 month old Ashleigh was a cute little teddy bear in one of the pots, which by the way were all hand painted by local art students in New Zealand. Here's Ashleigh today, an author in her own right - who's working on her third book and also has her own book review website called The Literature Hub. Ashleigh has a Bachelor of Arts degree majoring in Creative Writing and works part time as the Education Coordinator for Papakura Museum in NZ. Well done Ashleigh - I'm proud of you! But yikes! All my babies are growing up way too fast ??! I'll be posting more updates on some of my early babies so if you were in one of my images and you'd like to take part, send a fav photo of yourself and tell me a little about what you've been up to at babylookatyounow@gmail.com XOAnne #babylookatyounow #protectnurturelove #annegeddesbaby #downinthegarden
BABY, LOOK AT YOU NOW! Ok guys, remember this image of Emily & Thompson which was the cover of my book "Pure"? At the time Thompson was just 8 days old. I distinctly remember the day of the shoot because a little bit of magic seemed to happen as Thompson (in a deep sleep) seemed to resume the fetal position he would have been in prior to birth. Look at him today - he's into competitive weightlifting, skiing, windsurfing ... is studying History, English and Business, and considering a career in either Osteopathy or Physio. Way to go Thompson! But I'll always remember you as that tiny newborn ?? Throughout the year I'll be posting many more images in this series, so if you were one of the babies from my books, calendars or cards I'd love to hear from you at babylookatyounow@gmail.com. Send a recent photo of yourself and tell me a little of what you've been up to! XOAnne #protectnurturelove #annegeddesbaby #babylookatyounow #pure
Wow! Happy 23rd birthday to beautiful Maneesha, who I photographed in 1993 in a NICU Unit in Auckland, New Zealand. At the time of the shoot Maneesha weighed 2.2lb (just under 1kg) - she was born at 28 weeks gestation (weighing 680g/a little under 1.5lb). Maneesha you should be so proud of everything you've achieved and know that you've been such a symbol of inspiration and hope to so many families of preterm babies ?? OK I need to say it! You've come a long way baby! With much love XOAnne & Kel #protectnurturelove #annegeddesbaby #marchofdimes #nicu
BABY, LOOK AT YOU NOW! On the left is Christopher at 7 months back in 1995 ... and look at him today, 22 years old and at University studying Law, Information Systems & Marketing. I remember at the shoot there were 5 babies and Christopher was the only boy. The girls were more or less happy to pose in the vase but Christopher was simply rocking that hat! Every week in this ongoing series I'll be posting one of my early images with news of what the babies are doing today - so if you were one of those babies and you'd like to take part, email me at babylookatyounow@gmail.com. Attach a recent photo of yourself and tell me what you've been up to! XOAnne #protectnurturelove #annegeddesbaby #babies #babylookatyounow
BABY, LOOK AT YOU NOW! Remember this image of tiny 5 day old Georgia, which was on the cover of my book Until Now? I shot this in February 1997 with Tony holding Georgia in his beautiful hands. Here's Georgia today! She's an early childhood teacher and loves looking after the babies ?? She has some choices to make for next year - either a teaching degree to be a primary school teacher or working in one of the many great wineries in the South Island of New Zealand. She's young, free and single! Good for you Georgia! Every week in this ongoing series I'll be posting one of my early iconic images with news of what the babies are up to today. So if you were one of those babies and you'd like to take part I'd love to hear from you at babylookatyounow@gmail.com. Send a recent photo of yourself and tell me a little about what you've been up to XOAnne #protectnurturelove #annegeddesbaby #babylookatyounow
In keeping with my "last of the summer days" series ... a flower a day until we hand the beautiful warm weather over to everyone Down Under ... BABY, LOOK AT YOU NOW! Hmmm - look what little water lilies grow in to! I so vividly remember tiny 6 month old Taylor, who was happy to sit in my lily pond way back in 1995 ... she even thought the leaves were quite tasty! And look at Taylor today - with a Bachelor of Communications majoring in Public Relations and Television to her name. Ok I know I'm probably sounding like a broken record, but my babies are growing up way too fast! From Taylor ... "It's so surreal to think that my photograph was on the tv show 'Friends' so many years ago and that the image was so popular around the world! It's an incredible story to tell people. Thanks so much for picking me to be the water lily baby 21 years ago!" Every week in this ongoing series, I'll be posting one of my early images, with news of what the babies are doing today. So if you were one of those babies and you'd like to take part, I'd love to hear from you at babylookatyounow@gmail.com. Send a recent photo of yourself and tell me a little about what you're up to today (by the way there were some other babies at the shoot that day and you'll see them in future posts) XOAnne #protectnurturelove #annegeddesbaby #babies #flowers #babylookatyounow